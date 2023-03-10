Significant Snowstorm Could Hit Here Monday Through Wednesday

During the last three weeks, we've talked more about snow and potential storms than we have all winter long, it seems. Now, the National Weather Service is predicting a significant snow event for Monday evening through Wednesday.

WUTR Meteorologist Craig Flint said while he expected the storm Friday and Saturday to remain far enough to the south to have any real affect on our weather, the one early next week is the one to keep an eye on. Forecasters are currently calling for a few inches of snow Friday night into Saturday. However, Monday through Wednesday is a completely different story.

One weather model to start the new week shows 12 to 18 inches of new snow coming at the beginning of the week. A low pressure is expected to develop off the coast of New England and as winds pick up, it's expected to develop into a classic nor'easter bringing winds and heavy snow to our area Monday, Tuesday, and even into Wednesday.

Forecasters say the combination of heavy snow and wind in our area, along with coastal rain and wind, will make driving condition quite difficult for the first parer of the week.

There is good news according to Flint, who recently started his job at WUTR and FOX 33. The chances of a significant snowstorm drop significantly after March 15th.

The forecast for this weekend:

FRIDAY: Mixture of clouds and filtered sunshine early, turning cloudy as light snow develops, especially south and west by evening. High: 37

TONIGHT: Snow tapers to flurries. New snow accumulation of a trace to 2" Mohawk valley, with 2-4" over southern and western areas. Low: 31

SATURDAY: Any leftover snow flurries taper by late morning. Blustery and chilly. Turning partly sunny in the afternoon. High: 38.

SUNDAY: Sun and clouds, High: 42.

