Potentially dangerous weather is heading for New York.

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a doozy of a Hazardous Weather Outlook for the area.

Tornadoes "Cannot Be Ruled Out" for Central New York

According to the NWS, a strong storm system is moving across the United States and is expected to impact the area on Tuesday.

Damaging winds and hail are possible with the thunderstorms. A tornado or two cannot be ruled out.

The NWS also released a graphic showing the areas that are more likely to experience catastrophic weather.

Onondaga, Madison, and Northern Oneida County are listed as having an enhanced risk of "numerous severe thunderstorms" between the late afternoon and evening hours on Tuesday.

The area is also at an elevated risk for damaging winds and isolated tornadoes.

Meanwhile, Southern Oneida County has a slight risk of experiencing similar weather.

The NWS also noted the possibility of "brief heavy downpours," thus creating the possibility of flash flooding.

Severe hail is also a possibility, meaning hail that is "equal or greater than 1 inch in diameter."

Storms on Tuesday Could Be Dangerous

Weather vlogger, Max Velocity, says the storm system heading to New York is "powerful."

He says the "dominant threat" on Tuesday will be the damaging winds. But the NWS says the most extreme gusts, as of their latest forecast, will only reach about 22 miles per hour.

Velocity also warned another storm system could shake things up sometime next week. However, the forecast is a little too far out to say anything with confidence.

The Current Forecast

Here's what the NWS is saying about the weather this week.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 71. Light west wind.

Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Southwest wind 8 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. Northwest wind around 9 mph.

Thursday: A chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday: Showers likely, mainly after 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

