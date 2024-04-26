The Saranac Brewery never ceases to amaze as they continue to create and acquire new beverage lines to make their customers happy. Just in time for summer, they have announced their newest addition to an already stellar line-up of tasty drinks.

On Thursday, the F.X. Matt Brewing Company (Saranac Brewery) announced their acquisition of the "Ready to Drink" (RTD) spirts company 'Merican Mule. This company creates a wide variety of canned spirits based cocktails in a can, including the insanely popular Moscow Mule. The traditional drink includes the main ingredients of Ginger Beer, Whiskey and Lime. That's not the only canned cocktail the brand produces.

Saranac says,

The brand's diverse portfolio includes Mule cocktail variations made with vodka, tequila, rum, and bourbon, resonating strongly with a passionate consumer base. Currently distributed across 18 states in thousands of retailers, ‘Merican Mule's acquisition by FX Matt is set to dramatically increase its distribution and brand presence.

This acquisition is in addition to the successful integration of the Flying Dog Brewery out of Maryland last year.

President of Saranac Brewery Fred Matt couldn't be happier with the move. Matt says,

We are thrilled to welcome ‘Merican Mule into our family. The quality and unique positioning of ‘Merican Mule's products align perfectly with our vision of delivering exceptional and innovative beverages. We see tremendous potential in the Moscow Mule subcategory within RTD and are excited to lead growth with ‘Merican Mule as a flagship brand in our Right Coast Spirits division.

This move continues to demonstrate the moves F.X. Matt Brewery is making to continue to be an innovator in the beverage industry with excellence. Cheers to Saranac for adding more weapons to their delicious assortment of adult beverages and soft drinks. What will they think of next?

