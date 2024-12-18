Rising Drug Arrests Highlight Utica’s Struggle with Substance Abuse

A string of recent drug arrests in the City of Utica are shining a brighter light on the darkness of drug addiction and substance abuse in the city. Between drug sales and drug use, the Utica Police Department has been keeping busy and three recent arrests have highlighted that.

760 Elizabeth Street Raid

Photos Courtesy of Utica Police

On December 17th, 2024, the Utica Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit, along with the Oneida County Narcotics Unit and UPD Patrol, executed a search warrant at 760 Elizabeth Street as part of an investigation into alleged ongoing narcotics distribution.

Officials say as a result of the raid, 48-year-old Jessica Mercer and 31-year-old Deonte Harris, both of Utica, were arrested and charged with multiple offenses. Charges include Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance (with intent to sell and by weight), Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th degree, and Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia in the 2nd degree.

Police say during an inventory of items seized they discovered 30.2 grams of cocaine, fentanyl pills, digital scales, and cash. The suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Unconscious Male Discovered Behind the Wheel

Photo Courtesy of Utica Police

Also on December 17th, 2024, Utica Police and Fire units responded to a vehicle crash at the intersection of Grandview and Watkins Avenues, where an unconscious man was found behind the wheel. After being extricated from that vehicle, the man, 50-year-old Michael Townsend of Rome, regained consciousness but became combative. He was transported to Wynn Hospital, where Narcan was administered after he lost consciousness again.

Hospital staff discovered blue and white baggies containing fentanyl in his mouth, which he was attempting to hide. Townsend was issued appearance tickets for Driving While Impaired by Drugs, Tampering with Physical Evidence, and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance (7th degree).

While the police and local agencies are doing all they can to curb the drug problem, it is still raging. With every arrest of every alleged dealer, more drugs are coming off the street. Hopefully, a national solution can be reached.

