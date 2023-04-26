Probation Violation – Police Looking for New Hartford Woman
Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers and the Oneida County Sheriff's Department is asking for assistance from the public on the whereabouts of a wanted female, this week's Wanted Person of the Week.
According to Investigator Sahid Karcic of the Oneida County Sheriff's Office, 44-year-old Karisha B. Gulbin of the New Hartford/Chadwicks area is wanted by police after she failed to appear for a probation hearing.
Police say, Gulbin's last known address was in the New Hartford - Chadwicks area.
Gulbin is wanted because police say she has failed to show up in probation and has not contacted her probation officer since January.
Gulbin was previously convicted of Unlawful manufacturing of Meth in the 3rd degree.
Investigators from the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office Warrant’s Unit, the United States Marshals Office of New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force are all attempting to locate and arrest Gulbin.
MOHAWK VALLEY CRIME STOPPERS WANTED PERSON OF THE WEEK
Name: Karisha B. Gulbin
Description: White female, 44 years of age
Brown Hair/Brown Eyes
Height: 5’6 / Weight: Approx., 170 pounds
Police are asking for calls and tips to be made to the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers tip line, anonymously at 1-866-730-8477.
Police added as a reminder that "everyone is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law."
Authorities say, sharing this story with friends and family and on social media increases the chance of keeping our neighborhoods safe. Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% anonymous and cash rewards are given to people who deliver credible and accurate information which results in the arrest of wanted persons.
Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is a community based program that is 100% completely anonymous, allowing people to deliver tips privately without fear of retribution. Crime Stoppers also offers cash rewards to people who provide information that lets to a suspect's arrest.
If you have any information about Gulbin, contact Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. You can place a 100% anonymous tip several ways.
1) Through this site by clicking submit a tip
2) Directly at www.p3tips.com
3) By calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS)
4) by downloading the Android app P3TIPS
Crime Stoppers asks that tips are not submitted through Facebook Messenger. All tips must go through the tip lines.
[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]