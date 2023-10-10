NYSP Blotter: Woman Dies in Tub; Man Arrested For Child Porn

New York State Police in Troop D are investigating the following incidents. Troop D covers seven CNY counties which include Oneida, Herkimer, Madison, Lewis and Jefferson.

Troopers were called to the Bonnie Castle Resort on Holland Street in Alexandria Bay on Sunday afternoon regarding an unconscious woman. Officials say 61-year-old Amy Koehler of Clayton, NY was found unresponsive inside a hotel room bathtub. Troopers and EMS personnel pronounced Koehler dead at the scene.

Officials said there were no signs of foul play and believe the scene was consistent with an accident drowning or medical event. An autopsy will be conducted to determine her cause of death, officials said.

In a separate investigation, Troopers arrested a 25-year-old Lewis County man on allegations that he uploaded and downloaded sexually explicit photos and videos with a 13-year-old girl.

Lucino Hernandez-Bautista faces three charges - Promoting Sexual Performance by a Child less than 17-years-old (class 'D' felony), Possessing a Sexual Performance by a Child less than 16-years-old (class 'E' felony), and Endangering the Welfare of a Child - a misdemeanor.

Hernandez-Bautista was arraigned on the charges and sent to the Lewis County Jail on $5,000 cash bail or $10,000 bond.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes. The information provided within was provided publicly by law enforcement. Any charges or accusations of wrongdoing mentioned in the article are only allegations and the reader is reminded that all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.]

