What matters most to you when booking a hotel? For those searching of a hotel that caters to your every need so you can finally unwind and decompress, this list is for you.

A new survey of the most sophisticated, luxurious, and overall best hotels in the entire country was just released by 24/7 Tempo.

New York's Legendary Plaza Hotel Closing Soon Chris Hondros/Getty Images loading...

The agency combed through all the top performing and best loved hotel to determine the top 25. In the end, three hotels from New York made the cut and they sound magnificent.

Every hotel from the Empire State earned a spot in the top 15, starting with the illustrious Casablanca Hotel by Library Hotel Collection in New York City. 24/7 Tempo said the boutique-style inn apparently boasts a delicious continental breakfast and optimal space to decompress after wandering around the city that never sleeps.

This hotel has been reviewed over 7,000 times and is actually ranked the third-best hotel in NYC. One of its best features is its quiet noise levels, but guests also rave about the "charming" atmosphere.

The next 2 hotels from New York secured spots in the top 5, starting with The Bryant Park Hotel in fourth place. Apparently this is a world-class hotel that is popular among international travelers and those doing business in the city.

The hotel has amassed over 5,000 individual reviews and currently boasts 4.5 out of stars. One of the most raved-about features is the spacious rooms. Reviewers also say the cleanliness is "immaculate."

The next hotel, securing a second place finish in the top 25 was the Luma Hotel Time Square. This high performing hotel employs a robot butler named Alina, a top-of-the-line fitness facility, panoramic views of New York City, and a resort-like feel in the center of a concrete jungle.

That explains why it has a perfect 5-star rating on TripAdvisor.

What's the best hotel you've ever stayed in? Let us know by chatting us up using the station app!

Get our free mobile app

Check out some highly-rated lakeside hotels here in Upstate New York!

These 15 Upstate New York Lakeside Hotels Offer the Ultimate in Relaxation (and History!) Upstate New York is replete with beautiful lakes, both big and small. And with these lakes comes fantastic lakefront hotel and resort properties. Here are 15 of the best Upstate lakefront hotels waiting to help you unwind. Some are quite old and rustic. Others are as new as only two years old. All are wonderful. Gallery Credit: Chuck D'Imperio