One airport located in Upstate New York was found to have the worst delays in the entire country.

Flying is stressful enough, but running into delays can seem like a cruel joke. This is especially true to those taking connecting flights.

But which airports are most likely to ruin your travel plans?

Clinton County Airport Have Some of the Longest Delays in the US

A new report by Online Tour Operator exoticca.com crunched data from the U.S. Bureau of Transportation Statistics to find the airports travelers should avoid if they have a strict schedule.

Coming in first place was Decatur Airport in Decatur, Illinois. The report found the airport has an average flight delay time of roughly 33 minutes while 2.31% of its flights wind up being cancelled.

Coming in second place was a New York airport that has a 4.1 star rating on Google and a 4.4 star rating on Facebook.

Former Air Force Base Has Worst Delays in America

Located at the former Plattsburgh Air Force Base is Plattsburgh International Airport, which has a whopping average delay time of 32 minutes and 23 seconds.

By Sgt. Thomas G. Bell, USAF - U.S. DefenseImagery photo VIRIN: DF-ST-85-05363, Public Domain By Sgt. Thomas G. Bell, USAF - U.S. DefenseImagery photo VIRIN: DF-ST-85-05363, Public Domain loading...

Additionally, about 4% of its flights wind up being cancelled.

This airport came into existence about 20 years ago, after the Plattsburgh-North Country Chamber of Commerce and the Plattsburgh Airbase Redevelopment Corporation agreed to close the former Clinton County Airport in favor of a shiny new space.

Ddwyer3 Ddwyer3 loading...

Groundbreaking began in 2005 and the airport officially opened in April 2006.

Although it appears to be grappling with delays, those who have flown from the airport have praised its complete renovation, friendly staff, and smooth check-in process.

Regional Airports Have the Most Horrible Delay Times in America

The study also found that smaller and local airports tend to have the hardest time sticking to schedules.

Said a spokesperson of the study, "Delays will always happen, but it's worth remembering that the vast majority are caused by factors that airports can address."

China's Wuhan Coronavirus Spreads To Japan During The Lunar New Year Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images loading...

"Modern airports are designed to handle various challenges, but smaller regional facilities often lack the resources of major hubs," they continued. "Travelers who are risk aware and plan ahead can improve their chances of avoiding significant disruptions."

That being said, if you cannot stand the thought of missing a connecting flight due to a delay, you might want to head to a downstate airport that either offers more connecting flights or has a better track record of minimizing delays.

U.S. Now Warns New Yorkers About Traveling To These 13 Countries