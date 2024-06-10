New York Tees Up as Premier Golf Destination in Latest Rankings

When you think of places to go golfing on vacation where do you usually think of? Florida, South Carolina or Arizona? Those would be pretty obvious answers, but what might surprise you is New York State.

We know here in Upstate New York that there are several great golf courses available to play on, but now the state is getting national recognition for the leisure sport and it's about time. The study conducted by relocation service company My Baggage,

analyzed the distribution of golf courses, driving ranges, tournaments, and golf coaches per 100,000 residents in every state, alongside the number of platinum clubs. Based on this data, they assigned a score to each location and ranked them accordingly.

Wouldn't you know? New York State came in at #7 out of all 50 states. The score awarded to New York was 52.43 out of 100. The following factors contribute to New York's score.

6 Platinum Golf Courses

420 Driving Ranges

847 Total Courses

96 Tournaments Upcoming

150 PGA Coaches Available

In comparison the best destination for golfing on vacation is, with no surprise, Florida. The score Florida was issued, as the top ranked, was 64.42 out of 100. The full Top Ten for golf destinations were,

Florida Colorado Arizona South Carolina Wyoming Pennsylvania New York Minnesota Illinois Maryland

The state that was deemed the worst place to visit for golfing was Louisiana. Paul Stewart is the Managing Director of My Baggage. He says,

For passionate golfers, this ranking suggests a compelling reason to explore beyond their home turf, especially when they help stretch your money further. Different states can offer unique climates, terrains, and course designs, creating a chance to experience the game in entirely new ways, all whilst offering better value for your tee time.

If you are an avid golfer, it's important to get out and explore different courses for the diversity of scenic views depending on where you are in the U.S.A. One thing is for sure, I would play just as bad in any other state as I do in New York.

