Looks like it's almost time for us to break out the cozy sweaters and start thinking of fall colors.

Labor Day weekend is upon us, and a chilly cold front may be following close behind.

Several forecasters are closely watching another stream of arctic air that could blow across Central New York and bring the first frost of the season to areas in the higher elevations, like the Adirondacks and Catskills.

rsaulyte from Getty Images Pro rsaulyte from Getty Images Pro loading...

This front is projected to enter the region on Labor Day, bringing temperatures down by roughly 20 degrees.

Storm Chaser Stephen Jones, who usually tracks tornado activity across America, took a moment to warn his followers on the East Coast that a cold blast is heading their way, aligning with previous warnings from other weather watchers.

One of the first to sound the alarm of the potential cold front was Direct Weather, who anticipates this taste of fall is a preview of what's to come.

The YouTube meteorologist says models indicate cold air in the region until September 6, until a push of warm air scatters the front and brings temperatures back to seasonal norms.

However, the models also indicate another blast of cold air immediately after, with a "major" cold front slated to strike New York on September 13.

EmilyNorton from Getty Images Signature EmilyNorton from Getty Images Signature loading...

Direct Weather suggested that with 3 potential cold fronts heading into the region, this could become the coldest September in recent memory.

It's still a little too far out for the National Weather Service, NOAA, and other major weather watchers to say for sure if this is truly the case.

Right now, Accuweather is predicting temperatures to plummet from the 80s into the mid-60s between Sunday and Labor Day. Their current projections are calling for overnight lows flirting with the mid-40s.

The National Weather Service, for its 7-day forecast, is calling for a high near 69 in Utica during Labor Day, with overnight temperatures falling between the mid-to-high 40s.

As for the Weather Channel, it's current 10-day forecast doesn't appear to show a potential cold front, but temperatures appear to be neutral until the 13th. The service is calling for temperatures in the mid-70s by next Saturday, September 7.

Either way, it might not be a bad idea to remember where you stored away your cozy sweaters and fuzzy socks. Better to have them handy now than be without should the weather turn.

Get our free mobile app

Pumpkin Spice Products For Sale This Fall Americas favorite fall flavor is back again this autumn. Gallery Credit: Ed Nice

Old Farmer's Almanac Predicts First Frost for Central New York Like it or not, fall officially begins on September 22. While we have ways to go before feeling the chilly embrace of crisp, autumnal weather, the Old Farmer's Almanac issued its predictions of when CNY could see the first frost of 2024.

With a colder and snowier winter possibly in the forecast, we might see frost on the ground a little earlier than before. Gallery Credit: Megan