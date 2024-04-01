Are you better off teaching in New York than any other state?

Teacher burnout has steadily increased in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, forcing schools across the country to reconsider teacher pay and education funding.

Some states are suffering worse than others, with schools in Michigan and Oregon dealing with massive strikes over salary increases and increasing workloads.

While teachers nationwide are say their jobs are more stressful than five years ago, some states are taking advantage of the situation by boosting pay and ushering in needed changes to attract more educators.

How Well Does New York Treat Its Teachers?

WalletHub looked into which states treat its teachers the best... and worst.

The personal finance website looked into 24 key indicators of friendliness to teachers, such as income, pupil-to-teacher ratio, safety and more.

Read More: New York Is One of the Most Diverse States in America

That said, I am very sorry for those who teach in New Hampshire, Washington, D.C., Hawaii, Maine, or Nevada. Those states were put at the bottom of the list.

New York's New Bragging Rights

While some of our very close neighbors were left swimming in the bottom of this roundup, New York was a hair away from taking the crown.

The Empire State ranked the second-best state for teachers and actually led the nation in some critical categories.

Credit: NeONBRAND on Unsplash Credit: NeONBRAND on Unsplash loading...

For the metrics where New York did well, that would be a first place finish in existence of digital learning plans, public-school spending per student and average salary for teachers.

New York Loves Its Teachers... and Students

Aside from New York's heavy investment in its students, teachers here have higher salaries than the rest of the United States.

However, some naysayers can say New York City salaries could have inflated that number. According to Salary.com, teachers in the big apple make between $46,000 to $95,000 a year.

That number falls between $38,000 and $78,000 for those teaching in Utica City's school system.

Despite this blip, WalletHub adjusted that finding to reflect the current cost of living.

It also should be noted when looking into how much money the state invests into its students, the study found New York's difference is 3-times greater than Idaho, which was the state that spent the least amount of money per student.

200522827-001 Photo Credit - Ableimages/Thinkstock loading...

Other good indicators was a fifth place finish in income growth potential for teachers and a sixth place finish in ensuring an equitable teacher-to-student ratio.

Further down the list, New York was 13th in school system quality, 14th in average starting salary for teachers and 20th in 10-year change in teacher salaries.

All in all, if you want to start your teaching career, set your sights on New York. The state will take care of you.

Get our free mobile app

It's Back to School Time-Are You a 'Chrissy' or a 'Brian'? With it being back-to-school time, we were wondering how your kids feel about going back to school. Chrissy loved to go back every single year while Brian wished that summer would last forever and he never had to return. We asked, is your kid a "Chrissy" or a "Brian"? Their body language says it all. Gallery Credit: WGNA Facebook page comments

Some Surprises On the List of the 12 Biggest School Districts in Upstate New York! Most people in Upstate New York graduated from very small school districts. I know I did, 308 students. But what about those in the larger cities?

Here is a list of the dozen largest school districts in Upstate New York. For those of us from small rural schools, it is mind-boggling to imagine graduating from a school with 10,000, 20,000 and even 40,000 students in the district like some of those on this list did.

Amazing!