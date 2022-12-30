10 Best Places to Eat while You Visit the Lake George Ice Castles

The Lake George Ice Castles burst onto the scene last winter here in Upstate NY, and they're primed for even more success in year number two when the magical display opens to the public on January 27th.

Photo: Lake George Ice Castles The popular Lake George Ice Castles will be back for a second season, and with it, some exciting new additions. loading...

What's new in year #2?

According to a post in the Glens Falls Chronicle, the Ice Castles will be "expanded and enhanced" in year two, and some of the major additions include, "an ice bar, whimsical winter characters for meet-and-greets, and new light features….So there will be something new for both adults and kids alike."

"The walk-through structure, built by hand from sculpted icicles by the “ice artists,” features LED-lit frozen thrones, ice-carved tunnels, slides, fountains, sculptures and private “ice rooms” to rent." - Glens Falls Chronicle

BRRR-MAID! Brave Mermaid Takes Pics at Ice Castles on Lake George

How do you get tickets?

Ticket prices start at $22 for adults and $15 for children ages 4-11. Prices vary depending on when you go - and weekday prices are a little bit cheaper than weekend prices. For more ticket info and to purchase tickets click here.

Diana Phillips Mabb Diana Phillips Mabb loading...

Get our free mobile app

Naturally, the weather needs to cooperate in order for the Castles to really shine, and warm or damp winter weather can cause them to melt, shutting down the exhibit.

But this year, organizers are hoping that's not the case when the Ice Castles open in January and continue through early March, depending on the weather.

According to the report in the Chronicle, Ice Castles are hoping they can be allowed to pull more water from Lake George this year, so it can build bigger, heavier ice structures less susceptible to melting.

Now, let's get to the food! Where should you eat while you're in Lake George visiting the Ice Castles?

There's no shortage of really good, reasonably priced restaurants for you and your family to enjoy while you're visiting the Ice Castles in Lake George.

From breakfast, lunch, and dinner to simple, casual, and a little classy, here are 10 places that have solid reviews, are reasonably priced and have really good food. Oh, and they're also really close to the magical Ice Castles!

10 of the Best Rated Restaurants in the Heart of Lake George From breakfast, lunch, and dinner to simple, casual, and a little classy, here are 10 places that have solid reviews, are reasonably priced, and have really good food. Oh, and they're also really close to everything in the heart of Lake George Village!

Brave Mermaid Make Magical Visit to Ice Castles in Lake George