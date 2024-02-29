New Update on AJ- Injured Son of Assemblyman Robert Smullen

The son of Assemblyman Robert Smullen, who was struck by a car and critically injured last week, has a traumatic brain injury and is fighting strong "hour by hour. day by day," according a Facebook post.

Assemblyman Smullen posted an update late Thursday on Facebook, again thanking people for their support and reminding them that the young boy is fighting in the ICU at Albany Medical Center.

Family Update on AJ: he remains in critical condition due to a traumatic brain injury as he continues to fight strong in the Pediatric ICU at Albany Medical Center, hour by hour and day by day. Thank you to all the people who have expressed support, including the kids from his Mayfield Central School who have declared tomorrow Friday March 1st “Flannel Friday” by wearing a flannel shirt for him. Here he is on his first day of work on his first real job this past fall at Rogers’ Orchards-

-Assemblyman Smullen on Facebook

Media reports say AJ was struck by a vehicle in Niskayuna last Thursday while playing with friends. Officially, authorities have only said that he was critically injured in a crash - but several media outlets have tied a car pedestrian accident on that day in Niskayuna, to the Smullen accident.

Well-wishers can visit Assemblyman Smullen's Facebook here for updates.

Smullen represents the 118th NYS Assembly District which covers all of Herkimer County and a large area north of the Thruway in Eastern New York.

