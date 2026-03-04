Police Investigating Armed Robbery at New Hartford Bank

Police Investigating Armed Robbery at New Hartford Bank

NBT Bank Seneca Turnpike investigation. Credit Bill Keeler / TSM

Police in New Hartford are investigating a possible armed robbery at the NBT Bank branch on Seneca Turnpike in New Hartford.

Police say the robbery occurred just before 10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 4, 2026 and no-one was injured. According to reports, the suspect threatened to use a weapon and it's unclear how much money, if any, was stolen from the bank.

Police say the investigation is continuing and additional details may be released later.

