New Details Emerge from Murder-Suicide in North Utica

Police officials say at approximately 7:30 p.m. units were dispatched to the 400 block of Kingston Road after several residents in the area called 911 regarding multiple shots fired and injured individuals.

At the point of police arriving, the first officer observed a man with a long rifle between two residences. The officer also observed an individual lying on the ground suffering from gunshot wounds. When the armed individual noticed the responding officer, he fired shots in his direction and that officer took cover behind his vehicle. The armed suspect then ran towards a neighbors home.

When officers ran toward the neighbors home, the resident inside met the officer at the door and informed the police that the armed individual had shot himself. Officers entered the premises and indeed observed the individual with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Around the same time as this incident occurred, police arrived at the initial subject residence and discovered a male with a gunshot wound to his leg and a woman with several gunshot wounds to her head and body. Police officials say a 2-year-old child was also discovered in the doorway of the home. That child was immediately brought to safety and secured.

In the aftermath of the incident, the male with gunshot wounds to his leg was transported to Wynn Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Unfortunately, the female victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The child was turned over to family members at the scene. The suspect who shot himself was pronounced dead at the residence in which he entered.

The preliminary investigation results determined that the female victim and male suspect were former romantic partners who were both parents of the infant. The male who suffered the non-fatal wounds was identified as the grandfather of the male suspect. According to police there are still a number of unanswered questions including what events transpired that led to this horrific act. At this time any further details will be released only if warranted and for now the identities of the victim are being withheld.

Police are asking everyone to assist them in extending sympathies to the family members of the individuals involved in this tragic event.

