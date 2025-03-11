According to a new study using student opinions, lecture halls at some prominent schools in New York are total snooze fests.

Many of us remember those college professors that made staying awake in their classes an Olympic sport. Chances are, you then spent the rest of your college career telling anyone who'd listen to avoid those classes like the plague.

That is - until Rate My Professor came along in the early 00s. It was a total game changer because students were able to anonymously review their teachers like restaurants on Yelp!

While some reviews were honest, not all of them were. It was pretty easy to spot ratings left by those who had an axe to grind against a certain professor for whatever their reason.

Now imagine someone having the time to look through every RateMyProfessor review for America's colleges and coming up with a master list of those with the highest number of bad reviews to determine the "most boring."

Totally scientific, right?

Unfortunately, students here didn't have very kind things to say about their professors.

According to Solitaired.com, who used RateMyProfessor reviews to determine which schools had the most dissatisfied students, 6 universities in the state managed to make the top 25 "most boring."

Two had so many unglamorous reviews, they ranked among the top 10.

DISCLAIMER: Please note Townsquare Media is not calling these schools "boring." This is a report of a study from Solitaired.com using student-made reviews on the website, RateMyProfessor.com, which has never been affiliated with our company. Please direct all criticisms and concerns to them.

The 6 "Most Boring" Colleges in New York State According to Rate My Professor, these colleges have some of the most boring classes in all of America.

The number of Fordham students calling their professors boring is almost a full percentage point higher than 2nd place finisher Georgetown University, which has a boring meter of 8.79 percent.

Who knew our in-state students were so brutal? In all, New York was among the top 3 states with the highest average percentage of boring reviews from disgruntled students.

Then again, who wants to bet some of those professors who were blasted online read each and every negative remark with a huge smirk on their face - while probably figuring out which ex-students of theirs left those "glowing" reviews?

For those clutching their pearls that our college students had something not-so-nice to say about their professors, there is one college in New York that ranked among the "least boring" in the nation.

City College of New York had the smallest share of reviews calling professors there mind-numbingly dull, at just 4.82 percent.

In all, City College of NY is the 12th "least boring" college in America, according to this report. At least we have that going for us, based off the comments from 18 to 22-year-olds, who we all know are the pinnacle of honesty and reliability.

What do you think?: Should student reviews carry this much weight when determining a school's worth or does this report expose the universities that probably make students work the hardest?

