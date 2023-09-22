Mayor Izzo: Setting Record Straight on Tenant’s Refusal to Vacate

Rome Mayor Jackie Izzo spoke on Friday to set the record straight on an order to vacate a city-owned property that's scheduled for demolition and remediation. The business owner, Michael Burth Jr., has refused to vacate, according to Mayor Izzo.

Izzo said she has met with Burt twice over the last several years to assist him in finding a different piece of property, but according to the City, Burth failed to follow through on purchasing the property.

Izzo says the demolition and remediation will be initially paid by the city, but will be fully reimbursed by New York State. The DEC has deemed the property contaminated and if the city fails to act on the Environment Restoration Program Grant, the DEC for force to vacate, clean up the site, and the city taxpayers will have to foot the bill, Izzo said.

Statement by Mayor Izzo:

"On November 10, 2021, the Council authorized Resolution #85 Authorizing the Mayor of the City of Rome to apply for a Department of Environmental Conservation Environmental Restoration Program Grant in an amount not to exceed $1,100,260.00. The Resolution was introduced by 1st Ward Councilor John Sparase and 2nd Ward Councilor John Mortice, with unanimous approval by the Rome Council." Izzo added in her statement that Burth has been given at least two different time frames of 120 days to vacate, and he has refused to do so."

Burth has said that the Mayor has failed to communicate with him in the process, and Izzo says that couldn't be further from the truth. Izzo said that she and her Chief of Staff have met with Burth several times.

Watch the complete interview here:

