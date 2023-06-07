Man Working on NYS Thruway Road Crew Killed in Tragic Accident
A site inspector working in a construction zone along the New York State Thruway has been tragically killed.
New York State Police say the accident happened shortly after 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday at mile marker 400.0 on I-90 between Exit 48 in Batavia and Exit 48A in Pembroke.
Based on their preliminary investigation, Trooper believe 45-year-old Brett Decker, an inspector with Patriot Engineering and Surveying, walked into the right lane of the Thruway - which was being milled as part of a repaving project. Troopers say Decker, of Middleport, NY, was behind a dump truck that was backing up. The the dump truck operator backed up, Decker was struck and killed, police said.
Police have named the dump truck driver, identifying him as 49-year-old Marc Pennacchio and say he had been contracted by Diamond Concrete. While investigators say they do not believe Pennacchio was impaired in any way, he did undergo a mandatory drug test - citing federal regulations for truck drivers involved in fatal incidents.
The accident remains under investigation.
State Police were assisted at the scene by first responders from Genesee County.
[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes. The information provided within was provided publicly by law enforcement. Any charges, accusations of wrongdoing, or involvement in the article above was provided by certified members of law enforcement in the State of New York. ]
