A popular eatery along Commercial Drive in New Hartford sustained damage after a man accidentally crashed his moped in to the building, breaking through the glass entry doors.

New Hartford Police responded to the Chipotle near Consumer Square at about 10:15 on Thursday night to find broken glass and damage to the building. Officers said 18-year-old John Murphy was exiting a parking spot and somehow lost control, driving up onto the sidewalk, then into and through the glass entry to the restaurant.

The crash left the teen with several injuries. He's was take to a local hospital and was last known to be in stable condition, police said.

Police are still investigating and have not issued any tickets as of this posting. Anyone who may have witnessed the accident is asked to call New Hartford Police at 315-724-7111.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes. The information provided within was provided publicly by law enforcement. Any charges or accusations of wrongdoing mentioned in the article are only allegations and the reader is reminded that all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.]

