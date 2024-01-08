Magical New York Winter Wonderland Named America’s Best Place to Visit

New York is in the national spotlight because an upstate attraction was just named the country's best winter vacation getaway. Find out why!

Walking in a Winter Wonderland

The internet is full of online tour guides, and we all know some are better than others. When it comes to planning a vacation, especially to a place you have never been before, there is a certain amount of comfort that comes from reading online reviews from the so-called experts.

These websites are also helping those in need of vacation inspiration, especially for those who want to head out of town but don't exactly know where.

One platform that assists with just that is growing in popularity - Trips to Discover, which is run by a community of diverse travel experts.

The website recently issued its ranking of the 14 best places Americans should visit during the month of January, which included tropical getaways to Hawaii to winter hotspots in Colorado.

At the top of the list was New York's most magical destination, Lake George.

Immersive Ice Castles

Trips to Discover lavished praise upon Lake George and highlighted everything that makes this hidden gem so special. The forum of travel experts wrote:

On the East Coast, Lake George in the Adirondacks of New York offers a romantic winter getaway for those who want to be immersed in a snowy wonderland. Visitors can also enjoy the Winter Realm “wintertainment destination” with ice sculptures in igloos, a free play snow yard, an ice skating rink, a Polar Ice Bar, and more. Ice fishing, skiing, snowmobiling, and sledding are available in the area, too, along with the Adirondack Winery Lake George Tasting Room, a candlemaking studio, shops, and eateries.

Lake George is in good company on this new roundup and it was also the only destination within the Tri-State and upper East Coast to be recognized.

The only other destination located out East was Key West in Florida. In fact, practically everywhere else featured on this roundup were on the West Coast.

In all, Lake George is considered among the best winter destinations in the U.S. and is considered to be on the same tier as Yellowstone National Park, Laguna Beach, and Lake Tahoe.

Other Winter Destinations

Another recent survey looked into some of the nation's most underrated winter getaways and highlighted three towns in New York - with one of them being located here in CNY.

FamilyDestinationsGuide.com surveyed 3,000 experienced travelers to figure out the best places people can experience the diverse beauty America holds.

Making the roundup was Ellicottville, which is located in the Allegheny Mountains in Western NY, as well as Cold Spring, which hugs the Hudson River.

Coming in as the most underrated destination was Skaneateles in Onondaga County.

Per the official release:

During the winter, this charming village on the shores of Skaneateles Lake takes on a tranquil and picturesque quality. Families can enjoy seasonal festivities like the annual Christmas Walk, admire the town's festive decorations, and cozy up in local cafes and shops. The lake, surrounded by snow-covered hills, offers a serene backdrop for winter activities such as ice skating, sledding, and exploring nearby parks.

Visitors also praise the area for its vibrant shopping scene, breweries, art scene, and abundance of boutique hotels, cottages, inns, and B&Bs.

Sounds like New York isn't exactly a bad place to be in the winter. Agree?

