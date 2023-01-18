An Oneida County Grand Jury has returned an indictment for murder in connection with a fatal shooting last month in the city of Utica.

Utica Police providing an update to their homicide investigation in what officials have called a senseless act of violence that resulted in the death of 20-year-old Tirus Freeman.

Following the indictment, cops say they have arrested and formally charged 28-year-old James Ware in the shooting. The Utica man is facing one count of second-degree murder along with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon. The murder charge Ware is facing is a Class A-1 felony in New York State and if convicted of second degree murder he would face a minimum of 15 years in prison, and could potentially be sentenced to life behind bars.

James Ware, photo provided by Utica Police Department

Freeman was shot multiple times shortly after midnight on the morning of December 15th, 2022, police said. Officers were called to the 1700 block of Armory Drive regarding the gunfire and were soon notified the victim was being transported to an area hospital in a private vehicle. Despite life-saving efforts, Freeman was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes. The information provided within was provided publicly by law enforcement. Any charges or accusations of wrongdoing mentioned in the article are only allegations and the reader is reminded that all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.]

