The Village of Ilion is suffering a major power outage and the mayor is addressing rumors about what caused it.

The entire village of Ilion lost power today, September 16, and Mayor John Stephens is warning residents of rampant misinformation.

Rumors claimed a fire broke out at one of the village's substation. Others claimed a blaze broke out at the London Towers and people needed to be rescued from the elevators.

Mayor Stephens debunked both rumors and clarified the elevators at London Towers did stop operating when no one was inside them. "[T]he Ilion Fire Department responded and got the elevators to the ground floor," he wrote on Facebook.

The mayor continued:

Whatever is going on is with the supply from National Grid, BEFORE power reaches the village substations, nothing to do with the village infrastructure or the 115kv feed. The 46kv feed to Remington Arms did not fail and has remained “hot”.

It is still unknown when power will be restored to the village and the National Grid outage map isn't reflecting an active outage. The mayor said the village is still awaiting a timeframe of when power will be restored.

The outage is still being assessed and residents can receive updates on the village's official website and Facebook page.

The mayor is also clarifying a message from Spectrum, which stated service would be restored by the afternoon. Mayor Stephens clarified the message doesn't apply to National Grid.

Once the village has confirmation that restoration is underway and a timeframe has been established, the mayor will share it with the community.

Until then, residents are urged to not spread misinformation and check directly with village officials. In the meantime, residents should ensure they have water and other necessary supplies in case power isn't promptly restored.

This is an ongoing issue and this article will be updated as more information is made available.

