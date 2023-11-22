Help Find the Owner of a Wedding Ring Found at New Hartford Price Chopper

One of the most important pieces of jewelry for two people in love is the wedding ring. It is a symbol of eternal love and is the centerpiece of any marriage. One man who was shopping at a local grocery store must be going crazy as his ring is at the store and not with him.

Ring Found at New Hartford Price Chopper

It should be easy to hopefully get the word out and get the ring and its owner reunited. The ring has an inscription on it.

Jen Circelli-DePaul is a Social Studies teacher at Proctor High School. She posted on her Facebook page a photo of the ring with the message,

We have a man’s wedding ring at the price chopper in New Hartford Inscription inside says “JMH to CHS 7-31-65”. If anyone might know who it belongs to please let them know. I’m sure they’re missing it.

To properly quote her, she did include a praying hand emoji at the end of the post.

The Traditions of the Ring

Other than the obvious, why is the ring so important? Where did the tradition begin? While it is not 100% certain where the tradition truly originated many ancient cultures used rings for symbolic purposes.

According to WithTheseRings.com:

Almost 5000 years ago, ancient Egypt was the first known culture where people would exchange "rings of love" often made of woven reeds or leather. It is said that the Egyptians saw the ring, a circle, as a powerful symbol. The band with no end representing eternal life and love, and its opening representing a gateway to worlds unknown. Rings were highly regarded in their culture, especially scarabs and signets.

The Romans in the ancient times also personalized rings and were known as Lovers Heads and some would actually have inscriptions of images of those in love. The Fede rings, in different styles, were popular in Europe for over a thousand years.

Clem Onojeghuo via Unsplash Clem Onojeghuo via Unsplash loading...

Hopefully this ring can be reunited with its owner. Again the inscription reads "JMH to CHS 7-31-65." If you have any information on the ring or know the owner, you can reach out to Jen Circelli-DePaul on Facebook.

