Help Crime Stoppers Find This Wanted Person of the Week
Police in Rome and Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers are asking for the public's help in finding a city man on charges of Criminal Contempt in the First Degree, which is a Class E Felony, according to Detective Shane Riolo.
Police are searching for 41-year-old Christopher M. Stocklosa whose last known address was in the city of Rome. Police say, he's a while male, 5' 10 ", 165 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.
According to Riolo, Stocklosa is wanted on one charge of Criminal Contempt in the First Degree issued from the Rome City Court. There is an Arrest Warrant issued for Stocklosa and all of the charges stem from a domestic incident that occurred in December of 2024. Stocklosa has no known address but is believed to be in the Rome or, or possibly in the Utica area.
MOHAWK VALLEY CRIME STOPPERS WANTED PERSON OF THE WEEK
Agency: City of Rome Police Department
Name: Christopher M. Stocklosa
DOB: 08/06/1983 (41 yo)
Descriptors: White Male, 5”10”, 165 lbs, brown hair, brown eyes
Location: LKA in Rome, New York
Charges: 1 count of Criminal Contempt in the First Degree (E Felony)
Police are asking for calls and tips to be made to the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers tip line, anonymously at 1-866-730-8477.
Police added as a reminder that "everyone is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law."
Authorities say, sharing this story with friends and family and on social media increases the chance of keeping our neighborhoods safe. Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% anonymous and cash rewards are given to people who deliver credible and accurate information which results in the arrest of wanted persons.
Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is a community based program that is 100% completely anonymous, allowing people to deliver tips privately without fear of retribution. Crime Stoppers also offers cash rewards to people who provide information that lets to a suspect's arrest.
If you have any information about Stocklosa, contact Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. You can place a 100% anonymous tip several ways.
1) Through this site by clicking submit a tip
2) Directly at www.p3tips.com
3) By calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS)
4) by downloading the Android app P3TIPS
Crime Stoppers asks that tips are not submitted through Facebook Messenger. All tips must go through the tip lines.
See The 10 States With The Highest Tax Burden
Gallery Credit: Matty Jeff
Utica's Chicken Riggies Dish Wasn't Invented in Utica? Say It Isn't So.
Gallery Credit: Bill Keeler
Photographer Captures Stunning Northern Lights Show in Adirondacks
Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams
Utica Police Officers working Downtown Utica in the 40s and 50’s
Gallery Credit: Jim Rondenelli