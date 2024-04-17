Hellmann’s Mayonnaise vs. Aldi’s Mayonnaise. Are They the Same?

Brand loyalty is alive and well in the United States. Cars, computers, beverages, sports teams, and yes - food. In my house growing up, we would never have anything but Hellmann's Mayonnaise in the refrigerator. That brand loyalty still exists today, now in our household. However, I think I might have found a brand of mayonnaise that tastes just like Hellmann's?

Enter Burman's real mayonnaise - the mayonnaise product available at Aldi.

I truly love mayo and I have no problem eating a spoonful of the condiment, so taste testing is pretty easy. The result: Burman's and Hellman's taste almost exactly the same. I've never found a mayonnaise that comes this close to Hellman's.

Experts say the only difference is that Hellman's used cage free eggs, and a tablespoon of Hellman's has 10 fewer calories. Other than this, there's almost no difference between the two.

As you can see, they're almost exactly the same. There is one big difference, however. Hellmann's Mayonnaise costs about $5 run Upstate New York in the grocery store. Burman's is generally about $3.50 at Aldi.

Burman's is made in Batavia, Il and is sold exclusively through Aldi. Hellmann's is made in New Jersey and is available everywhere.

