Hellmann’s Mayonnaise vs. Aldi’s Mayonnaise. Are They the Same?

Hellmann's Mayonnaise and Burman's (Aldi) Mayonnaise. Photo by Bill Keeler / TSM

Brand loyalty is alive and well in the United States. Cars, computers, beverages, sports teams, and yes - food. In my house growing up, we would never have anything but Hellmann's Mayonnaise in the refrigerator. That brand loyalty still exists today, now in our household. However, I think I might have found a brand of mayonnaise that tastes just like Hellmann's?

Enter Burman's real mayonnaise - the mayonnaise product available at Aldi.

I truly love mayo and I have no problem eating a spoonful of the condiment, so taste testing is pretty easy. The result: Burman's and Hellman's taste almost exactly the same. I've never found a mayonnaise that comes this close to Hellman's.

Experts say the only difference is that Hellman's used cage free eggs, and a tablespoon of Hellman's has 10 fewer calories. Other than this, there's almost no difference between the two.

Hellmann's's Mayonnaise - Photo by Bill Keeler / TSM

Burman's Mayonnaise - Photo by Bill Keeler / TSM
As you can see, they're almost exactly the same. There is one big difference, however.  Hellmann's Mayonnaise costs about $5 run Upstate New York in the grocery store. Burman's is generally about $3.50 at Aldi.

Burman's is made in Batavia, Il and is sold exclusively through Aldi. Hellmann's is made in New Jersey and is available everywhere.

