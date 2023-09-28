Gloversville Man Killed in Car-Motorcycle Crash
New York State Police have identified the motorcyclist killed in Wednesday night crash in Johnstown.
Police say 29-year-old Salvatore Attigiliato was traveling eastbound on State Route 29A on Wednesday night at around 6:45 p.m. when a vehicle attempted to make a turn into the westbound lane at the intersection of County Highway 122. The vehicles collided and Attigliato sustained severe injuries which caused his death, police said.
Troops have not identified the driver of the automobile and have not announce whether any tickets would be issued in the connection to the accident.
The investigation is ongoing, police said.
[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes. The information provided within was provided publicly by law enforcement. Any charges or accusations of wrongdoing mentioned in the article are only allegations and the reader is reminded that all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.]
