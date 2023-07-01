Get your snack on with these patriotic 4th of July-inspired treats

Those who argue fireworks are the best thing about Independence Day are wrong. The true star of the show, in my humble opinion, is all the tasty food -- especially the creative snacks.

And these 10 perfectly patriotic treats are designed to make your mouth water.

I'll be first to admit that I was a fireworks fan growing up, but that was back when I honestly thought monsters were hiding under my bed.

Now that I'm older, I appreciate how much fun my friends, family and I have whipping up delicious red, white, and blue treats for our Independence Day gatherings.

I also know that there's always that one competitive party guest who has to bring the best dish. And will then humble brag about it.

So, here's a curated list of recipes that might help you show up Janice, Brenda, Linda and Tracey at your local July 4th gathering this year.

1. Red, White, and Blue Cherry Cheesecake Macarons

Macarons are a notoriously finicky confection to perfect, but if you're committed to bringing the wow factor, then this recipe is for you.

2. 4th of July Meringue Cookies

Who doesn't love melt-in-your-mouth goodness? Plus they're simple to make and even easier to eat.

3. 4th of July Jell-O

This treat serves as both eye-candy and mouth-candy... that sounded better in my head, but I am sticking with the description.

4. Summer Berry Jell-O Lasagna

While the name may sound a little odd, the good thing is you can name this confection whatever you want when guests begin asking you how to make this recipe.

5. 4th of July Mini Cheesecakes

Who doesn't love a good cheesecake? This tasty offering just happens to be way more eye-catching.

6. American Flag Rice Krispie Treats

Rice Krispie treats are simple to make, but now you are given the tools to make them a standout snack.

7. 4th of July Truffles

Not only do these look super cute, everyone will be amazed after biting into this super-moist, Oreo-flavored treat.

8. 4th of July Fruit Salsa

While this might appear to be the easiest recipe on this roundup, this dish will be the perfect pairing of all those summertime margaritas -- like the Fresh Frozen Blueberry Lime Margarita, which made the list of top Independence Day-themed cocktails.

9. Red, White, and Blue Marble Cake

This recipe puts a patriotic twist on the classic Bundt cake by infusing it with the individual colors of our flag. Plus, reviews on this recipe are raving over how moist and delicious this cake is.

10. 4th of July White Chocolate Fudge

This one is for all those white chocolate lovers out there. Plus, this is a recipe you can make ahead of time -- not the day of -- and it'll still taste fantastic.

The current July 4 forecast

Right now, meteorologists are predicting a 50 percent chance of rain with scattered thunderstorms. On the plus side, current forecasts are saying we will see a mix of sun and clouds, with a high of 81.

Keep listening to WIBX for up-to-date weather forecasts and predictions.

