Former New York State Trooper Arrested for Alleged False Shooting Report

New York State Police Superintendent Steven G. James and Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly Monday announced the arrest of former State Trooper 27-year-old Thomas J. Mascia of West Hempstead, NY, following an investigation into a fabricated shooting incident on the Southern State Parkway. The false report came on the heels of several other incidents of police shootings.

A release from New York State Police revealed Mascia has been charged with tampering with physical evidence, falsely reporting an incident and official misconduct. He has also since resigned from his position with the department.

In addition, State Police announced the arrest of Mascia's parents, 62-year-old Thomas Mascia Sr. and 55-year-old Dorothy Mascia both of West Hempstead. They are facing charges of criminal possession of a firearm, following the discovery of an illegally possessed firearm during a search of the family home.

The case stems from an incident on October 30, 2024, when Mascia reported being shot in the leg while investigating a disabled vehicle in the median of the westbound Southern State Parkway near Exit 17 at approximately 11:45 p.m., according to officials. Mascia was treated for a gunshot wound to his right leg, and the report prompted an extensive search for the vehicle he described.

However, an investigation by the Troop L Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Nassau County District Attorney’s Office determined that Mascia had fabricated the story. Authorities revealed that Mascia had shot himself in the leg and then made the false report to the State Police. No evidence was found to support his claims of encountering a disabled vehicle or a suspect.

A subsequent search warrant executed at the Mascia family home uncovered a firearm that investigators determined was illegally possessed, leading to the charges against his parents.

The Mascia family members were arraigned in district court in Hempstead and released. They are scheduled to appear in court again on February 5, 2025, at 9 a.m.

Superintendent James and District Attorney Donnelly emphasized the seriousness of the charges, with James stating, “The actions of this former trooper undermined public trust and diverted critical resources. This type of behavior will not be tolerated.”

District Attorney Donnelly added, “This case demonstrates that no one is above the law, and we will hold those who attempt to deceive law enforcement accountable.”

The investigation remains ongoing.

16 Of New York State's Most Wanted Criminals- January 2025 Below are individuals wanted by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision's (DOCCS) Office of Special Investigations who have been designated as its Most Wanted Fugitives . They should be considered armed and dangerous. This list is current as of 1/01/2025:

NEVER attempt to apprehend a fugitive yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, you can contact OSI 24 hours a day / 7 days a week to report it. All leads and tips are treated as confidential information.

If an immediate response is necessary, such as you see the wanted person at a location, please call “911” and report it to the police. Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler

14 Laws in New York People Break Most Often We're all guilty. Some more than others. How many of the 14 most broken laws are you guilty of? Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams