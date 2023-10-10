New York Accents Are Not Sexy or Attractive, Study Finds

A new poll has found which accents around the globe make Americans weak in the knees... and New York is not one of them. As a matter of fact, New York accents were found to be the very least attractive accent a person can have.

What is it about accents that humans find alluring in the first place? For one, an accent sounds exotic and unique to those who aren't familiar with hearing them. There's a novelty factor at play that our brains sometimes interpret as attractive. We also might automatically assume a person with an accent is more "worldly" or experienced. Or maybe the accent just reminds us of a zany movie character we like.

The website Highland Titles did a deep dive into this subject by surveying 1,000 Americans about which accents reign supreme in sensuality:

THE TOP 8 MOST ATTRACTIVE ACCENTS

1.) Australian

2.) Scottish

3.) London

4.) Irish

5.) French

6.) Italian

7.) Welsh

8.) Brummie

THE 8 LEAST ATTRACTIVE ACCENTS

1.) New York

2.) Boston

3.) American Midwestern

4.) Canadian

5.) American Southern

6.) Spanish

7.) German

8.) Yorkshire

TOUGH LUCK FOR NEW YORKERS

Science shows that attractiveness is linked to our voice, which might not be good news for New Yorkers, as their accent ranked as the least attractive... if you have any of the least attractive accents, you'll probably want to keep your dating app distance set to local.

Of course, the proverbial "New York accent" is more closely associated with New York City, so Upstate New Yorkers don't have to worry so much about sounding unattractive. Upstate residents may indeed have their distinct accents -- but that's a story for another time.

