After last week's swatting incidents involving false 911 calls to several New York State schools including high schools in Utica and Rome, a new round of threats has come this week to dozens of schools in the Empire State prompting some to close for the day.

Frankfort Schuyler Central School District in Herkimer County made the decision to close Tuesday citing 'a threat against our school buildings.' The following message was posted on the district's website Tuesday morning:

Unfortunately, Frankfort-Schuyler CSD has been the recipient of a threat against our school buildings. With an abundance of care, and following the guidance of our law enforcement partners, we will be CLOSING for the day (Tuesday, April 4) in order to best support the efforts of our local and state police to ensure the safety of our students, staff and school community. As always, we remain grateful for the work of our first responders in protecting our students and staff.

Meanwhile, after 911 calls falsely reporting shots fired and active shooter situations at both T.R. Proctor High School in Utica and Rome Free Academy last week, at least one Oneida County school was targeted with a threat this week.

frontal view of yellow school bus Photo Credit - liveslow/Thinkstock loading...

Waterville's Superintendent Jennifer Spring issued a letter to parents on Tuesday saying the district was one of 40 or more schools to receive a bomb threat overnight.

While Waterville did not close schools on Tuesday, Spring said law enforcement was contacted and decision was made to keep students on the bus until a complete search of the school buildings could be conducted:

Around 8:40 a.m., law enforcement completed the searches and no bombs were found. Investigators did not believe the threat was credible but the searches were done out of an abundance of caution. Students were kept on their bus while the searches were conducted. I know this news may be upsetting, especially first thing in the morning. I reassure you that the safety and security of our students and staff is our top priority. The Waterville Central School District takes all threats seriously.

You can read Dr. Spring's entire letter to district parents here.

Thankfully, each of the shots fired, active shooter and bomb threat reports at New York schools over the last two weeks has been deemed a hoax with law enforcement determining students, faculty and staff were not in any actual danger. However, the threatening calls and emails are always taken seriously and investigated as such.

The investigation into the person or persons behind the so-called swatting incidents is still under investigation.

