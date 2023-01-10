Officials with Herkimer Animal Control are looking for a dog that they believed was abandoned near Herkimer College.

Herkimer Animal Control posted on Facebook Monday that 'Witnesses just saw two people in a black SUV throw a large black dog in the wooded area behind the college, by Brookwood Park, and surrounding areas."

Anyone in the Herkimer area who sees the dog is asked to contact Herkimer Animal Control at 315-888-1172.

As of Monday evening, there were no known sighting of the abandoned pooch.

