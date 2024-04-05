Did You Feel It? Earthquake Shakes Northeastern U.S.

A magnitude 4.8 earthquake struck New York City Friday morning at about 10:25 a.m., according to reports out of the city. The quake, which preliminarily caused little or no damage, was centered at Tewksbury, NJ, according to earthquake.usgs.gov.

The quake was felt all the way Upstate in the Utica-Rome region where listeners reported feeling their homes shake or rumble for about 5 to 10 seconds. Reports from listeners in Manhattan say a significant shaking lasted just over 20 seconds.

Reports of people feeling the tremor have come in from Utica, New Hartford, Syracuse and Canastota. But those in the New York City area felt it most, as they were right near the epicenter.

A listener's daughter who works a late shift in New York City said she was sound asleep when the quake hit, and she woke to her bed shaking back and forth and a picture fell off the wall.

Early reports say that the quake was felt to some degree in Washington D.C, Boston, Buffalo and Syracuse.

Governor Kathy Hochul on X: "A 4.8 magnitude earthquake hit west of Manhattan and has been felt throughout New York. My team is assessing impacts and any damage that may have occurred, and we will update the public throughout the day."

According to USGS:

Northeast earthquake April 5, 2024. 10:23 am. USGS Northeast earthquake April 5, 2024. 10:23 am. USGS loading...

More details to follow.

