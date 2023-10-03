Did Taylor Swift Really Put Travis Kelce on the Map, After All?

Have you seen one of these TikTok videos where the guy flips out because his wife claims Taylor made Kelce huge? These are hilarious videos - but who is correct, the guy or woman?

Guys, despite all of the videos online explaining how Travis Kelce was huge long before Taylor Swift came along, the correct answer is yes, the pop icon put the football icon on the map.

And before you start to argue with me, there's no use...I'm absolutely correct and I'm going to show you the proof.

First, I started with a simple Getty Images editorial search for Travis Kelce and 2,602 photos popped up. Here's one of them.

Jacksonville Jaguars v Kansas City Chiefs Tight end Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs stands on the sidelines while head coach Andy Reid discusses the play with officials after Kelsey was ejected on a play against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Arrowhead Stadium during the fourth quarter of the game on November 6, 2016 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) loading...

I did the very same search again, but this time I searched Taylor Swift. 14,283 photos of Swift were available for download.

There's so much more.

Travis Kelce is arguably the best Tight End in football and with his successes on the field, he makes about $14.3 million annually. That is pretty successful, however, in 2023, Taylor Swift is set to make a whopping $345 million and is just a small step away from billionaire status.

How about looking at it per game vs per show? Kelce will play 17 regular season games this year, making an estimated $841,000 per game. Taylor Swift makes almost $14 million per show, meaning in one show she actually could match Travis Kelce's annual salary. And her Eras tour is about to hit movie theaters, where some are predicting she could generate over a billion dollars on the big screen.

Taylor Swift Surprises Fans At New Kelsey Montague "What Lifts You Up" Mural In Nashville NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - APRIL 25: In advance of her new single 'Me!, Taylor Swift surprises fans at the new Kelsey Montague "What Lifts You Up" Mural on April 25, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. Swift commissioned the mural and put clues about her upcoming new music in the piece. (Photo by Leah Puttkammer/Getty Images) loading...

Since Taylor Swift attended her first Chiefs game, sales of Kelce's jerseys have increased by almost 400%. Meanwhile, the University of Cincinnati, where Kelce played college ball, released a Kelse tribute jersey and it sold out in less than a week.

The NFL and recently Sunday Night Football on NBC have been profiting off Swift. NBC said Sunday Night Football between the Jets and Chiefs garnered 27 million viewers, the most on Sunday night this season.

The evidence is in: Taylor Swift is far more popular than Travis Kelce and she is putting him on the mainstream map, increasing his visibility and name recognition. Clearly, the football world knows Kelce, but most on the outside of the NFL has no idea who is. Contrastingly, like her or not, Taylor Swift is well known by everybody, including football fans, and right now everything she touches, turns to gold.

