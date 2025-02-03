Capitol Region Man Arrested for Stealing Car from Wynn Hospital

A Capitol region man has been arrested for allegedly stealing a vehicle from Wynn Hospital in Utica and lighting a fire at a gas station in Utica.

Utica Police officials say officers were dispatched to Wynn Hospital just after midnight on Saturday, February 1st due to a complaint of a stolen vehicle. When police arrived they spoke to a female victim who told them a man posing as a valet worker at the hospital offered to park her car. Thinking he was a valet worker, she gave him the keys and he drove off, but he was not parking her car.

The woman eventually asked to retrieve her car from valet services and police say her car was taken by a man not affiliated with the valet crew. As a result of the incident, police sent out a "Be On The Lookout (BOLO)" order was issued for both the man and the vehicle.

Later that morning, at approximately 6:20, Utica Police and Utica Fire units were called to the Atlas Gas Station on Mohawk Street for reports of a burglary and subsequent structure fire. Police say an employee arriving at work noticed a man inside the store, after allegedly breaking the door, eating a variety of snacks. An investigation by police determined a man broke into the store, started a fire in the rear room of the building and helped himself to some snack food in the store.

The investigation revealed, based on surveillance video, the suspect used an object to break through the front doors of the Atlas service station to gain entry. Police say after reviewing the security footage, they recognized the man as the individual who had allegedly stolen the vehicle from Wynn Hospital.

After a short period of time, with the assistance of additional officers, police were able to locate the suspect on the 1100 block of West Street and taken into custody. Police say they arrested 48-year-old Aaron Jones of Schenectady. He's facing a number of charges. They include,

Burglary in the third degree

Arson in the third degree

Criminal Mischief in the third degree

Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Utica Police Department. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and/or arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

