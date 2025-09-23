Valley View Golf Course Damage Suspect Arrested by Police

Police have made one arrest in the case from earlier this month when two brazen males were spotted driving a dirt bike and 4-wheeler through Valley View Golf Course causing extensive damage.

Police arrested 22-year-old Juan Rodriguez who was positively identified, according to police, and then turned himself in to authorities. UPD says, officers attempted to make contact with him at his residence at 1207 Blandina Street, but he refused to exit. The 4-wheeler was then towed to the Utica Police Department and several hours later the suspect turned himself in.

Background

On September 9th, 2025 the Utica Police Department released information regarding a Criminal Mischief Investigation related to damage at Valley View Golf Course committed by individuals on a dirt bike and four-wheeler.

The initial estimate of damages initially exceeded $2,500, and is likely to increase as the work is completed. Based on the factors present the case was assigned to the Criminal Investigations Division, and with the assistance of the Mohawk Valley Crime Analysis Center, a suspect was positively identified through surveillance footage obtained through following the suspect’s path of travel.

On September 22nd, 2025 a group of individuals were witnessed illegally and dangerously riding their ATV’s on Oriskany Blvd. creating traffic hazards. As the group pulled into a location on the Blvd. officers attempted to conduct a stop, however the group failed to comply and began to taunt the officers and the pursuit was called off due to public safety concerns. As this was occurring, the positively identified suspect and particular machine he was operating were noticed to be a member of the group.

Plainclothes officers then began to follow the group until the identified suspect broke off and returned to his residence at 1207 Blandina St. Once there he attempted to hide the ATV in the backyard before fleeing into the home.

Utica Police made the arrest on Monday and charged Rodriguez with the following:

Criminal Mischief in the second degree

Operating an ATV on city streets (Utica City Code)

Multiple violations of NYSV&TL

The investigation into other parties responsible for the damage is still on-going and additional charges are likely to come, according to a Utica Police statement.

