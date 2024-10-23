Another Motorcycle Accident Threatens the Life of a Central New York Man

Despite various warnings and awareness campaigns, it seems like more and more serious motorcycle involved accidents are happening in Central New York. The latest comes from the City of Utica.

Utica Police reported Wednesday that at approximately 4 p.m. on Tuesday, October 22nd, 2024 officers and Utica Fire Department units responded to the scene of a car and motorcycle accident at the intersection of Faxton Street and Oneida Street in the city.

When first responders arrived on scene, officials say they located the male operator of the motorcycle suffering from serious injuries and as a result he was transported to Wynn Hospital for immediate treatment. Officials also say that severity of the injuries were such that the male operator had to be transported to a Syracuse area hospital for more advanced treatment. His current condition is not known at this time. Utica Police officials wish to send out their thoughts and prayers to the family of this individual during this difficult time.

As far as the investigation goes, Utica Police say there are few details that can be released at this time. What police do know is that transport van and the motorcycle collided as the van's driver was making a turn on to Faxton Street from Oneida Street. The accident reconstruction team is still on the scene actively looking into what happened, along with other investigators. The police are asking the public to get in touch with them if there are any witnesses or if anyone in the area may have camera footage.

This is an ongoing investigation and we will continue to provide details as the become available. It is imperative that motorists keep a watchful and attentive eye on the roads for any trace of a motorcycle. Also, it is important for those riding motorcycles to always stay vigilant and cautious.

