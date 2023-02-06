Another Grammy: CNY Musician 90 Minutes From Utica Wins Again

The small village of Freeville, NY lies just East of Ithaca - approximately 90 South of Utica. The village is located in the Tompkins County town of Dryden and touts itself as the only Freeville in the entire United States.

You can also add 'Home to multi-Grammy Award Winning Producer Lonnie Park' to the village's resume, as well.

Park was born and raised in Freeville, and his career as a musician includes singer, song writing and instrumentalist whose done TV and film scores, making music in a variety of genres - Jazz, New Age, Gospel, World, Country, Folk and even Progressive Metal.

After being nominated for numerous awards during his career, Park won his first Grammy in 2022 as a co-producer of the Divine Tides album. This year, Park captured two more: One for his role as producer of the album Sakura from artist Masa Takumi, Best Global Album, and for producing the Best Immersive Audio Album (Production Field), again for his work on the album Divine Tides.

Previous awards include the Global Peace Song Award, Global Music Award, several SAMMY Awards, and the United Nations Action Award.

If you aren't familiar Park's work, take a list below. If you're an animal lover, especially of dogs, you'll enjoy. It comes from the movie "777 Charlie" and the song is "Escape."

If song didn't rope you in, here's a little summary of what the movie is about:

From IMDB: 'Dharma is stuck in a rut with his negative and lonely lifestyle and spends each day in the comfort of his loneliness. A pup named Charlie enters his life and gives him a new perspective towards it.'

For more on Lonnie Park, visit his website here.

