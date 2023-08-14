Andrew Card, Who Famously Told President Bush America was Under Attack, to Visit Central New York

Central New York will welcome the former White House Chief of Staff during a commemorative breakfast next month.

The Genesis Group has announced its 22nd annual 9/11 Remembrance Breakfast as well as who will be the special guest speaking at the event.

This year's guest of honor is Andrew H. Card, Jr., the man who famously told President George W. Bush that the World Trade Center was attacked.

Card served as the White House Chief of Staff under then-President Bush from 2001 to 2006. He also served as the head of the president's White House Iraq Group.

Bush Works In The White House Eric Draper/White House/Getty Images loading...

Per the Genesis Group:

As chief of staff for President George W. Bush, assistant to the president/deputy chief of staff for President George H. W. Bush and special assistant and director of intergovernmental affairs for President Reagan, Andrew H. Card, Jr., has been at the center of U.S. politics for over 20 years. Whether it is in the middle of a presidential campaign or inside the Oval Office with a world leader, Card knows how things actually work—the reality versus the myth. At President Bush’s side on September 11, 2001, Card knows firsthand the geopolitical factors and risks at stake that affect the global business environment.

Considering the current political climate, paired with tensions in the Middle East, Card's speech sounds eye opening and an opportunity you'd be foolish to miss.

How to meet Andrew Card

The Genesis Group's 9/11 Remembrance Breakfast will be held on September 11, starting at 7:30 a.m. at Hart's Hill Inn.

The event honors and remembers those in Law Enforcement, Fire Fighters, Emergency Responders and the Military. There will also be a special ceremony to commemorate the 22nd Anniversary of the attacks on September 11, 2001.

The event is open to the public and everyone is welcome. Registration is open now and the cost per person is $20.

Those interested in attending can pay online, at the door or send an invoice.

The event is also looking for sponsors

The Genesis Group has also opened a call for those interested in sponsoring the remembrance breakfast.

New York City Commemorates 18th Anniversary Of The 9/11 Terror Attacks Getty Images loading...

Per their call to action below, the group is offering a three-tier sponsorship plan as well as openings for a hotel sponsor.

Gold Sponsor $450.00 - includes full page ad in special event program,

recognition at the event and a table for (8) guestsSilver Sponsor $300.00 - includes half-page ad in special event program,

recognition at the event and a table for (4) guestsBronze Sponsor $150.00 - includes company name in special event program,

recognition at the event and a table for (2) guests Hotel Sponsor $300.00 - your sponsorship will cover the costs of the hotel stay

of our guest speaker. In exchange, you will receive recognition at the event and

a table for (4) guests.

Get our free mobile app