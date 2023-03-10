Many times when a story about an abandoned dog makes the news it's about trying to identify the previous owner who carelessly turned their back and left animal all alone. This time, we're bringing you a story of an abandoned dog as local officials look to identify his next owner.

Officials with the Herkimer County Humane Society are looking to find a forever home for a dog named Dior, who officials say was abandoned in a parking lot across the from the shelter about a year ago. Today, Dior is happy, healthy and fully housebroken, however, he's struggling to find that forever home, officials say.

Dior the Dog, via Herkimer County Humane Society Dior the Dog, via Herkimer County Humane Society loading...

After being adopted recently, Dior was returned because the he and the pooch who had already been living in the home were having trouble getting along, officials said. Now, they're hoping someone will come forward and re-adopt Dior.

It's the latest setback for the dog after a serious of bad breaks, shelter officials wrote on Facebook: "It's not his fault someone dumped him and left him for dead. This poor dog keeps on getting bounced around ever since he was a baby. It's just not fair for him. We are begging you to share Dior in hopes that he doesn't have to live in a cage for the rest of life. Please share"

If you are interested in adopting Dior or any other animals in need of a forever home, contact the Herkimer County Humane Society at 315-866-3255, or reach out to them on Facebook.

World's Largest Dish of Pasta, and a Wedding - Utica, NY, Feb 14, 2004 The Guinness Book of World Records affirmed in 2004, that the World's Largest Dish of Pasta was made in Utica, NY with the Keeler Show. Now with WIBX, Keeler worked with Tony's Pizzeria and other to create a dish of pasta weighing over 7,000 lbs. and the event included an actual wedding. The dish of pasta weighed 7,355 lbs. (3,336 kg) and lasted in the Guinness Book for several years. The dish was assembled and the wedding was held at Sangertown Square in New Hartford, when Keeler was hosting a 6 night a week television show, The Keeler Show, on FOX 33 TV in Utica and FOX 68 in Syracuse.

New Photos of the new Downtown Utica Wynn Hospital (February 2023) Just eight months before it's scheduled to open, MVHS officials took WIBX's Bill Keeler and Jeff Monaski, along with Photo Journalist Nancy L. Ford through the new Wynn Hospital in Utica. The new downtown hospital is expected to open in November.