5 Ways to Prepare Your Home for a Harsh Central New York Winter
If you've been putting off getting your home ready for the harsh Central New York winter, now's the time to act. While it’s never too late to protect your property, preparing for bitter cold temperatures and heavy snow is essential. Taking proactive steps can ensure your home stays comfortable and shielded from potential costly damage.
Here are five simple steps you can take to protect your peace of mind and your house until spring comes back around.
Maintenance Your Heating System
- Inspect and Service Your Furnace or Boiler: Schedule a professional tune-up to ensure it's running efficiently. Replace filters if applicable.
- Seal Ductwork: Check for leaks in ducts and seal them to prevent heat loss.
- Test Your Thermostat: Ensure it's functioning properly. Consider upgrading to a programmable or smart thermostat for energy efficiency.
Protect Your Plumbing
- Insulate Pipes: Wrap exposed pipes, especially in unheated areas like basements or attics, to prevent freezing.
- Drain Outdoor Faucets: Shut off water supply to outdoor faucets and drain them to avoid burst pipes.
- Know Your Shut-off Valve: Locate and learn how to use your main water shut-off valve in case of emergencies.
Inspect and Insulate
- Seal Gaps and Cracks: Use caulk or weatherstripping around windows, doors, and other openings to block cold air.
- Add Insulation: Check your attic, walls, and basement for proper insulation and add more if needed.
- Check Roof and Attic Ventilation: Good ventilation prevents ice dams and condensation buildup.
Combating Snow and Ice
- Stock Up on Supplies: Have snow shovels, de-icers, and ice melt ready.
- Install Roof Heating Cables: These can help prevent ice dams if your home is prone to them.
- Clear Gutters: Remove debris to ensure proper drainage and prevent ice buildup.
Emergency Preparedness
- Create an Emergency Kit: Include flashlights, batteries, blankets, non-perishable food, and water.
- Backup Power Source: Invest in a generator or portable power bank for essential electronics.
- Inspect Carbon Monoxide Detectors: Make sure detectors are working, especially if you rely on gas or wood for heat.
With these steps, your home will be better equipped to handle the challenges of a harsh winter while keeping you safe and cozy. Avoiding taking these actions could lead to some very costly repairs and make things a whole lot worse. A small investment or a little labor can go a long way.
12 Things All New Yorkers Need to Have in Their Cars This Winter
Gallery Credit: Megan
18 Things You Need to Experience During a New York Winter Before You Die
Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams
Expect These 10 Food Shortages in New York before the Holidays
Gallery Credit: Riviera Produce