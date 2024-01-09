5 Most Common Trees to Fall During a Wind Storm

Insurance companies absolutely know the answer to the question: which trees are prone to falling during a wind storm. With wind gusts topping 60 mph in the next 48 hours, it's a good idea to make sure you've parked your vehicle away from trees, especially if it's one of the trees on our list.

The National Weather Service says snow on Tuesday will change over to rain and the winds will kick up in Central New York, causing a problem with downed tree limbs and power lines. The NWS says winds will blow top to 35 miles per hour, with gusts overnight over 60 mph. There's also a concern for potential flooding with more than a half an inch of rain expected, along with melting snow.

P.W. Creighton/TSM Heritage Logging. P.W. Creighton/TSM loading...

Which Trees Are No Match for High Winds? Which trees, according to science, are more apt to crack and possible fall over in a wind storm?

These varieties of trees are at a higher risk of failure during high winds, according to cleancuttrees.com.

•Balsam fir

•Eastern Pine (Pine trees in general)

•White spruce

•Cedar

•Bradford or Callery pear (normally grown in the south, pear fruit trees in northeast are hardier and can usually withstand the harsh northeast weather)

Vulnerable species usually live in wetter soils, which may also contribute to a tree’s likelihood of falling in strong winds. Currently, the Upstate New York ground is soaked from excessive rain in December, and with rain the the forecast this week.

Here are some tree services that are well-known in the Mohawk Valley.

Heritage Logging - 315-796-2941

Stumpin' By Mike - 315-868-1852

Hometown Tree Service - (315) 269-7620

Zalewski Tree Service - (315) 368-7552

Art's Tree and Stumps Removal - (315) 732-5428

Family Tree Services - (315) 725-6725

Prim and Proper Tree Service - (315) 275-8124

Preble's Tree Service - (315) 941-8991

11 of New York's Most Wanted Criminals with Upstate Connections Below are individuals with ties to the Capital Region and Upstate New York. They have been designated as some of New York's Most Wanted Fugitives and should be considered ARMED and DANGEROUS.

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

Gallery Credit: Sophia Crisafulli