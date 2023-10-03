2 Dumb Criminals Think It’s Cool to Fight Central New York Police

Both incidents ended with handcuffs and steep charges.

The Rome Police Department dealt with two separate incidents involving individuals who thought it was a smart idea to fight police.

One involved rocks and swinging pipes while the other used a shovel.

The First Incident

A Rome Police officer is on the mend after sustaining several injuries from an unruly, 19-year-old suspect.

Courtesy Rome Police Department Courtesy Rome Police Department loading...

Police say a female officer had been responding to a car crash on September 29 when she overheard a domestic incident happening on Canal Street. The officer made contact with a female victim, who explained her teenage son was destroying things in her home.

Police say the suspect, Gabriel Edwards, was breaking things inside the residence. The suspect allegedly attacked the officer when she responded.

The officer entered the residence and observed Edwards inside actively destroying property. The officer attempted to take Edwards into custody, at which time, Edwards attacked the officer, punching her in the head and face several times.

The officer left the home, but Edwards followed her outside and allegedly struck her in the head with a snow shovel.

Civilians apparently saw what happened and pounced on Edward. A second officer was also on scene and observed Edwards assaulting the female officer. The second officer deployed his Taser on the suspect.

Edwards was taken into custody and was charged with aggravated assault, assault in the 3rd degree, criminal mischief, harassment, and menacing.

Rome Police say the injured officer is recovering at home. As for the man who attacked her, he "was remanded to the jail on $80,000.00 cash bail, $120,000.00 bond or $240,000.00 partially secured bond with 10% down."

Here is the announcement on Rome Police's Facebook:



The Second Incident

The bizarre case happened the morning of Monday, October 2, when a suspect rode his bicycle by the Rome Police Department on North James Street and hurled a rock through one of its windows.

Courtesy Rome Police Courtesy Rome Police loading...

Police said the rock smashed through the front door window.

The suspect, identified as 43-year-old Donald Kerber, allegedly fled the scene on his bike. But he didn't get away fast enough because police said they quickly caught up with him.

Kerber apparently wasn't going down without a fight and produced a pipe, of which he allegedly began swinging at the officers.

Police say Kerber tried to strike them. During the takedown, officers allegedly located an unsheathed knife in Kerber's pocket.

He was charged with criminal mischief, resisting arrest and menacing. He is currently awaiting arraignment at Rome Police Headquarters.

Here is the announcement on Rome Police's Facebook:



[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes. The information provided within was provided publicly by law enforcement. Any charges or accusations of wrongdoing mentioned in the article are only allegations and the reader is reminded that all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.]

Get our free mobile app