2 Cities in Upstate New York Named Loneliest in the Nation

Two Upstate New York cities made the U.S. Chamber of Commerce's list of the 30 loneliest cities in America. Are you living in one of them?

The Epidemic of Loneliness

The United States Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy said loneliness is a growing health crisis. Recent data suggests 37 million Americans live alone, which is roughly 30 percent of households in the country. It was also found that within the last decade, about 5 million more people are now living alone.

The pandemic played a role in the skyrocketing numbers. Said the Bureau:

Year-over-year, the number of Americans living alone has increased by 1.1 million, according to the Census Bureau. The pandemic also led to a rise in one-person households. Overall, the number of Americans living alone has increased by 2.4 million since 2019.

Health experts warn those lacking human connection face increasing rates of mental health challenges and even death.

To address the growing concern, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce identified the cities that have seen the largest increase of people living alone. Using data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the study compared 170 American cities with a population over 150,000 to determine which are the "loneliest."

In the end, two cities in Upstate New York made the cut.

New York's Loneliest Cities

The data revealed Washington, D.C. as the city with the largest population of isolated individuals, with nearly 50 percent of residents living in one-person households. Birmingham, Alabama, and St. Louis, Missouri, rounded out the top 3.

Further down the list, in 14th place, was the city of Buffalo. Data suggests the city has over 51,000 single-person households and that accounts for roughly 41% of its total population.

A few spots down, in 18th place, was Rochester. About 40% of its total population lives in one-person households, which comes down to 37,775 residents living alone.

The total populations of both Buffalo and Rochester are, respectively, 122,578 and 92,415.

The report also broke down cities based on gender and found Buffalo had the 17th largest population of women living alone, which amounted to roughly 24 percent of the city's female population. Both cities had the highest number of men living alone, with Rochester coming in 7th place and Buffalo ranked the 11th highest.

About 25 percent of Rochester's male population lives by themselves while 23.7 percent of Buffalo's male population live solo.

This new report comes shortly after a survey discovered over a million New Yorkers had spent Christmas and New Year's by themselves, which is about 20 percent of the state's population.

Living Alone = Lonely?

The Chamber noted that there are Americans who choose to live alone. Some people don't like the idea of sharing a living space, albeit with a roommate or a significant other.

There is a difference between those who live alone by choice versus those who didn't. That is what the study is hoping to highlight. The report warned:

Living alone can have benefits such as more freedom and flexibility. However, it can also come with downsides, especially among older adults. According to the National Institute on Aging, older adults who live alone can face higher risks of loneliness as well as depression, heart disease, stroke and Alzheimer’s.

Current estimates say a third of Americans aged 45 and older experience loneliness while about a quarter of adults over the age of 65 are considered socially isolated.

The U.S. Surgeon General noted how the epidemic of loneliness has eroded individual and societal health. Dr. Vivek Murthy expressed concern how this growing issue will ultimately affect life expectancy and the overall health of the nation.

He advocated, "We must prioritize building social connection the same way we have prioritized other critical public health issues such as tobacco, obesity, and substance use disorders."

His research found:

The physical health consequences of poor or insufficient connection include a 29% increased risk of heart disease, a 32% increased risk of stroke, and a 50% increased risk of developing dementia for older adults. Additionally, lacking social connection increases risk of premature death by more than 60%.

Those who live alone are twice as likely to develop depression versus individuals who live with others. The repercussions are worse for children, who are more likely to develop long-lasting anxiety and depression.

The belief is that by working toward building a more connected society, it would have a positive influence on addressing the mental health crisis in America.

You can read more about the Surgeon General's report HERE.

