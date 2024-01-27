Winter Doesn’t Stop The Love For Ice Cream In Central New York

It doesn't matter if it's -30 outside or 103, Central New York loves it's ice cream. One shop is gearing up to open for one big event, in January.

ZEMs Ice Cream of Canastota is gearing up for an exciting 2024. They are holding their 5th annual Stir Crazy Ice Cream Weekend on February 3rd and February 4th:

We are opening our parlor for 2 days! No matter the weather we are serving all your favorite ice cream flavors! We will have indoor seating to enjoy your ice cream in the warm. We will have movies playing all day, & our Gameroom and Candy Shop will be open. So stop by with your family or meet up with a friend. Ice Cream Taste Better When It's Cold! Soft Serve, Specialty Sundaes, Razzle's & more!"

ZEMS Ice Cream and Miniature Golf opened in 2000. The name ZEMS came from the first letters of the owners children's names; "Z"ack, "E"rick, "M"eghan, and "S"tevens being our last name:

My wife Penny and I opened ZEMS to give the kids a Summer job and help them with college and to have some extra money to put away. We wanted to teach them the art of being an entrepreneur and manage a small business, We also hire high school students and teach them the same skills as we taught our children."

ZEMS has become the local "hot spot" where people come to meet from all over the area. You can learn more about the Stir Crazy event online here.

