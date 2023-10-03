WWJMD? Jason Mamoa Stars in New Farming Film

Is it because he's a Gawd amongst male people or just a kind person that realizes we only have one planet and so must take much better care of it? Either way, Jason Mamoa is one of several stars featured in the documentary Common Ground --the follow up documentary to Netflix's Kiss the Ground doc released in 2020.

Tribeca Film Festival describes Common Ground like this:

From Kiss the Ground filmmakers Rebecca and Josh Tickell, Common Ground, narrated by Laura Dern, presents an urgent message about the poisonous practices within American food systems. At the forefront of this plight are the farmers and families who have lived through tragedy and illness at the hands of government policies that favor Big Ag and big profits. In acknowledging how racism has forged today’s farming industry, regenerative farmers are returning to pre-colonial practices pioneered by indigenous and Black farmers to restore soil, keep Americans alive, and leave a legacy for generations to follow.

Canva/Envy McKee/Common Ground Film Canva/Envy McKee/Common Ground Film loading...

Common Ground emphasizes the need to face the reality of our food systems and how profits and power are the driving force behind them. This issue affects all Americans, from the soil we stand on to the toxic air we breathe. Fighting against agro-chemical business in favor of regenerative farming is presented as a clear, bipartisan necessity for the health of our country, its people, and our collective future.––Daniela Leal

Common Ground was the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival's winner of the Human/Nature Award.

Mamoa is a featured in the documentary along with Laura Dern, Woody Harrelson, Ian Somerhalder, Donald Glover, Rosario Dawson, Mark Hyman, Gabe Brown, and many others.

Common Ground is currently playing in select theatres across the country. Tickets are available here.

