Iconic World Series Of Poker Returns To Upstate New York

The legendary World Series of Poker Circuit Event will return to Central New York.

This will be the third year it returns to Turning Stone Resort Casino this March, and it will be the casino’s biggest one yet. The only WSOP event in New York, the 12-day non-stop poker tournament series at Turning Stone runs from March 14th – March 25th, with a guaranteed total payout of more than $2.5 million, a significant $1 million increase from last year’s event.

The 2024 tournament will feature a mix of thrilling new events and the return of players’ favorite events with even higher guarantees. Turning Stone has added a $1 million guaranteed event to the WSOP Circuit series, which will begin on March 21st. The most prestigious poker tournament in the world will attract several thousand people to the region to compete for more than $2.5 million, 18 WSOP Gold Rings, the trophy of the WSOP Circuit event, and a seat in the $1 million Tournament of Champions in Las Vegas this summer.

New this year will be the addition of a thrilling three-day $1 million event, the Monster Stack event will return with a $200,000 guarantee, an increase of $100,000 from last year. Plus, this year’s Ladies Only event will have a $25,000 guarantee and there will be 18 WSOP Gold Rings up for grabs.

Players interested in participating in the WSOP Satellite or Main Events at Turning Stone can find more information online at TuringStone.com/Gaming/Poker-Room. You'll find information on there on how to register to get in on all of the action coming to Central New York.

