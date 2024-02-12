Enjoy A Winter Themed Poker Run In Upstate New York

You're invited to cross-country ski, snowshoe, or hike on a Poker Run to benefit the American Cancer Society.

This winter themed Poker Run is happening rain, snow, or shine on Sunday, February 25th, at the Alder Creek Golf Course and Country Inn, located at 11333 Route 12. The event runs from 1PM until 5PM. If you're planning on competing in the Poker Run, you must finish the approximately one-mile course no later than 4PM.

Pre-registration is required and there is a cap on entries, so organizers advise potential participants to sign up early. The $15 per person donation includes entry into the Poker Run, hot dogs, a cocoa bar, snacks, and bonfire. There will also be raffles and a cash bar.

If weather allows for outdoor fun, participants can continue to ski or shoe on additional trails. The parking lot is accessible by snowmobile, but please keep them off the golf course, organizers say. Check-in at the clubhouse on arrival for instructions. Prizes will be awarded for the top three poker hands.

The poker run is sponsored by the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer team, Penguin Platoon. Team captain Carol Buczek invites those age 21 and over to come out for a day of fun, even if they don’t want to complete the course, you can still support the American Cancer Society. Money raised helps fund important research as well as free patient services like rides to treatment, a 24/7 support line (1-800-227-2345), the Reach to Recovery program, and more.

To register, contact Buczek at 315-831-3052 and leave a message if necessary. Payment can be made by PayPal, credit or debit card over the phone, or check payable to American Cancer Society. Look for the Winter Fun Poker Run Facebook event for updates.

