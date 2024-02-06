Wildest Monster Trucks Coming To Syracuse New York

Monster trucks will invade Syracuse when Monster Jam comes to town on Saturday April 6th.

Enjoy big-time family fun at Monster Jam, where the worlds best drivers and their 12,000-pound monster trucks tear up the dirt in wide-open competitions of speed and skill. Witness massive stunts, big-air, backflips and fierce head-to-head battles for the Event Championship. You will be on the edge of your seat watching the worlds most popular trucks like Grave Digger, Max-D, Megalodon and more push the limits in Freestyle, Skills and Racing competitions.

If you're curious about what goes into Monster Jam, here's a rundown on all the facts. Each truck is over 10 feet tall, 12.5 feet wide, 17 feet long and weighing approximately 12,000 pounds. The tires alone are 43 inches wide and 66 inches in diameter. Thanks to each trucks supercharger, they generate 1,500 horsepower. These bad boys are transported in special trailers designed to carry the massive trucks.

Enjoy The Pit Party

The fun begins at the Monster Jam Pit Party, where you can see the massive trucks up close, meet your favorite drivers and crews, get autographs and take pictures. This fun-filled experience is the only place to get an insider’s look at how these 12,000-pound trucks are built to stand up to the competition. Activities vary by location. The Monster Jam Pit Party—there’s nothing like it.

MONSTER JAM TRACKSIDE

Monster Jam Trackside begins approximately one hour before the event start time and features:

Competition Preview

Driver Interviews

Behind the Scenes with the Pit Crew

Judges Zone Overview

Opening Ceremonies

Giveaways

Power Rush Truck Introductions"

You can read more online here.

Monster Trucks Monster Trucks Gallery Credit: Gwen