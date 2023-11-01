All Aboard!- 43rd Annual Utica Train Show Back In 2024

Model train shows offer a unique blend of entertainment, education, and nostalgia for all ages. Utica New York's biggest show is back for 2024.

Model train shows can transport you to another world. They allow you to witness a miniature universe come to life with tiny trains, buildings, and landscapes. The attention to detail in these layouts is nothing short of mesmerizing, amazing, and truly offers a sense of wonder and imagination for both children and adults.

Many have fond memories of playing with toy trains as children or watching real trains go by. Model train shows connect the audience to their own past or even to the history of transportation. Whether it's steam locomotives, vintage passenger cars, or modern high-speed trains, these shows celebrate the rich history and tradition of railroading.

The annual train show sponsored by the Toy Train Collectors Society Ltd, is back for 2024. This show will once again meet at Utica’s historic Union Station on the third Sunday in January. The show will be held on January 21st 2024 9:30AM to 3:00PM. The show features over 40 vendors from all over New York state as well as other states, with over 100 tables of trains and train related items. There will be door prizes, included with admission, drawn several times during the event.

One cool feature for 2024 is that this show also has several operating displays inside the station. There is also a sick train clinic, where the doctor can assess and repair your trains free of charge (parts extra). The doctor can also test a potential or recent purchase.

We will see you at Union Station in Utica January of 2024!

