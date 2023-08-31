Upstate New York Pet Lovers Celebrate- Wiggle Waggle Walk-A-Thon Back

The Wiggle Waggle Walkathon is back and celebrating in a big way to end August and mark their 31st anniversary here in Central New York.

Mark your calendars for Saturday, September 9th at theat Sherrill Brook Park in New Hartford for the 2023 Wiggle Waggle Walkathon.

Every year, the Wiggle Waggle Walkathon brings together more than 500 families and their pets to walk and raise money for Anita's Stevens Swan Humane Society. You can follow all news on the event online here.

Anita’s Stevens Swan Humane Society takes care of animals that are surrendered, lost or unwanted, neglected, or abandoned in Oneida County. They are located at 5664 Horatio Street in Utica.

